Sex offender undergoing mental evaluation ahead of court hearing Friday

BAKER - Once again, a court hearing for a well-known sex offender has been pushed back.

Mark Russell is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation Thursday after he slit his wrists last week in an apparent suicide attempt. After that, Russell is expected to be back in court for a status hearing Friday. That will help determine if Russell is fit to stand trial.

Russell is accused of impersonating a police officer and raping a teenager in April. Russell was initially arrested and released on a $13,000 bond. After several reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit highlighting concerns over the bail set by Judge Chip Moore, the district attorney filed to have Russell's bond revoked.

A judge ordered Russell back into custody last week after he missed a hearing that had already been delayed due to the apparent suicide attempt. Russell was taken into custody in Ascension Parish, where he had been hospitalized, and transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.