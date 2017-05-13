77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sex offender sentenced for sending explicit images to children in 8 states

1 hour 40 minutes 18 seconds ago May 13, 2017 May 13, 2017 Saturday, May 13 2017 May 13, 2017 2:30 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MAYS LANDING, N.J.  - A registered sex offender in New Jersey who admitted enticing a juvenile to create and send him a sexually explicit video is now headed to prison.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Sherman Miller received a 12-year sentence on Friday. The 49-year-old Atlantic City man will have to serve more than 10 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole and will be on lifetime parole supervision.

Miller had pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment.

Authorities have said Miller sent sexually explicit images of himself to children between the ages of 9 and 14 in Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Missouri, South Carolina and Mississippi.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days