Sex offender due in court next week to face charges of rape, impersonating an officer

BAKER - A convicted sex offender charged with impersonating a police officer and raping a 17-year-old will plead in court next week after more than a month of delays.

Mark Russell was arrested in April after he allegedly lured the teenage male back to his home while posing as a cop and raped him. A judge set a bond of $13,000 for Russell and he was soon released.

After the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on the questionably low bond, the district attorney filed to have Russell's bond revoked. After he missed two hearings, one due to his own suicide attempt, Russell was re-arrested and jailed on a new bond of $285,000.

Russell was convicted of rape, molestation of a juvenile, and sexual battery in 1993. He was also accused of another attack in 2015, but those charges were dismissed after the victim recanted his statements.

He could face life in prison if convicted of the most recent allegations.