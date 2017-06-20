Sex offender arrested after failing to register in Ascension Parish

76°
June 20, 2017
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he failed to register as a sex offender following another arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Sydney Fairchild is classified as a Tier I sex offender. He failed to complete his registration after he was arrested on related simple battery charges.

Deputies say Fairchild was advised to notify the sex offender division of his address and other registration information within three business days, and he failed to do so. 

Fairchild was located in Livingston Parish where he was booked with failure to register as a sex offender, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then extradited to the Ascension Parish Jail Monday where he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender

