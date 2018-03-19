84°
'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for governor

3 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 March 19, 2018 1:25 PM March 19, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says she'll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September.
  
Her announcement Monday sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions.
  
In a video on Twitter, the public education advocate says "We want our government to work again."
  
Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the "anti-Trump party."
  
Nixon is a 51-year-old Manhattan mother of three and an ally of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently clashes with Cuomo on various issues.
  
The 60-year-old Cuomo was favored 66 percent to 19 percent over Nixon in a recent Siena College poll.

