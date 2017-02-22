Sewage smell, waste water treatment facility dangers worry residents

DENHAM SPRINGS - Homeowners are voicing their complaints about another Mo-Dad Utilities wastewater treatment facility. Residents living in the South Haven subdivision of Denham Springs say they pay their bill but don't get any results when they report problems.

Todd Ray says in addition to the terrible smell, he's concerned someone is going to get hurt.

"It's a safety issue," he said.

For well over a year, Ray says there have been a number of safety issues involving one of the tow Mo-Dads in his subdivision.

"We can't get anyone from Mo-Dad to come out," he said. "When they do they only put band aids up instead of fixing anything."

Inside the fence surrounding the Mo-Dad facility, there are large pools of water. The fence has holes in it, which are big enough for animals and small children to fit through. An area of concern for Ray includes large tanks with insecure lids and a rectangular hole in the ground that's covered with plywood. Ray says that hole dips down about 20 feet and there's a pool of water at the bottom.

"It should be fenced in," he said.

Yards away, there's a pipe dumping treated water into a creek. Ray is concerned the water is carrying with it other debris after seeing toiletries and five gallon tubs floating in the water. The sewage smell also permeates the subdivision.

Ray is asking for help from the company responsible. His requests include a new fence, for the smell to disappear and the area to be cleaned up and secured.

In November, 2 On Your Side responded to a call from residents living in Westminster Estates. They said a strong sewage smell was coming from their Mo-Dad wastewater treatment facility. Residents did notice a positive difference following a blower replacement.

Calls and emails to Mo-Dad Utilities Tuesday went unreturned.