Sewage overflow cleaned up following call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - One man is thankful ahead of Thanksgiving because of 2 On Your Side. A mess in his backyard has been cleaned up soon after he contacted WBRZ.

Reginald Robinson had sewage spewing in his backyard off of 78th Avenue over the weekend. He found an open sewer lid and release pipe, revealing the sewer pipe below ground. Sewage had overflowed on the property.

"This is all sewage," said Robinson. "Toilet paper, tampons, everything's coming up out of the sewer."

The next day, Robinson started calling for help but instead says he got a shocking answer and was told to call the contractor.

"On Monday I called 311 several times and each time I was told this is not their problem," he said.

Robinson says the City-Parish and a contractor were in his neighborhood a week before working on the sewer line.

"I just didn't understand why they told me it wasn't their problem that's the reason I called you," he said.

Robinson contacted 2 On Your Side Tuesday after his issue was still not addressed. Wednesday afternoon a Department of Public Works crew showed up to his home to secure the sewer and clean the sewage. It's what Robinson wanted all along.

"I just want it closed up because I know it's not healthy for any of us for it to be overflowing," he said.

The City-Parish reports that there was a blockage in the sewer lines on 78th Avenue the week before Halloween. On November 1, 2018, a grease blockage was found in the sewer lines on 78th Avenue by a contractor and was cleared out. Work was wrapped in the area on November 12 and this past weekend Robinson discovered the sewage debris in his backyard from the clean-out. The City-Parish says the apparent backup by the clean-out behind Robinson's home was a result of the contractor clearing the grease blockage.

A crew cleaned up and disinfected the area Wednesday afternoon.

The City-Parish also reports that a homeowner will not be told to contact a contractor in the future. The City-Parish will contact the contractor.

Robinson tells 2 On Your Side the problem has been fixed to his satisfaction.