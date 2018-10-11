Sewage draining from home leaking onto other properties

PIERRE PART - A home in Assumption Parish has been leaking sewage for months. Neighbors are not happy about it leaking onto their properties and soaking into their land.

Al Aucion called 2 On Your Side after he wasn't getting the answers he'd been hoping for.

"You need boots to go in the backyard," said Aucion. "In fact, you can see my yard I can't even mow that part."

The home in Pierre Part is off of Bayou Road. Aucion says the house has been leaking sewage for about a year and a half, but recently it's gotten worse. He first called the parish in July, which told him to call the Department of Health to investigate further.

In July, the Department of Health noted the home was in violation of the state sanitary code. It cited raw sewage discharging on the ground and sewage disposal in a 55-gallon drum as unapproved. The home was inspected again in September, where the Department of Health cited the same violations.

A meeting with the homeowner was scheduled for October 9, 2018, to discuss a course of action, but the homeowner did not attend the meeting. Thursday, the Department of Health visited the home to hand deliver another violation letter. The homeowner now has until November 9, 2018, to come into compliance or they could face fines of $100 a day and up to $10,000 a year.