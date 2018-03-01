61°
Severed head found on highway in Cameron Parish

Source: KATC
HACKBERRY - Sheriff's deputies made a gruesome discovery Thursday as a disembodied head was found stuffed in a plastic bag along a Louisiana highway.

According to a report from KATC, the head was found off LA 27 near the Sabine Wildlife Refuge. Authorities said the head was decomposed, and the coroner is working to identify the person.

No other signs of a body were found in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

