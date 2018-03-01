61°
Latest Weather Blog
Severed head found on highway in Cameron Parish
HACKBERRY - Sheriff's deputies made a gruesome discovery Thursday as a disembodied head was found stuffed in a plastic bag along a Louisiana highway.
According to a report from KATC, the head was found off LA 27 near the Sabine Wildlife Refuge. Authorities said the head was decomposed, and the coroner is working to identify the person.
No other signs of a body were found in the surrounding area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana