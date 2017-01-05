60°
Severed arm found in canal along I-10 east near LaPlace
LAPLACE – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a severed arm found near the Reserve Canal along I-10 east near LaPlace.
Deputies were called to the waterway on Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a fisherman who found the arm in the water. Deputies searched for additional body parts, however none were found.
The arm was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination. According to the sheriff's office, results from the examination may be received within 6-8 weeks.
The case is under investigation.
