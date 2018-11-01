Severe weather threat over, pleasant conditions ahead

The threat for severe weather has ended. Still preliminary, damage reports have been extensive across Louisiana including a possible tornado in the Alexandria area. Structural damage was reported by staff at the Rapides Parish emergency operations center, and a number of trees and power lines came down in those locations, Bunkie and Lake Charles. In the WBRZ Weather forecast area, there were more than 10,000 power outages and some trees down. Clouds and drizzle may linger for much of the day followed by gradual clearing, cooling and pleasant weather through Sunday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Rain will end from west to east before shortly after dawn. The cold front will move east of the area by the noon, but clouds and light showers may stick around, as temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 60s due to a northwesterly wind shift. Skies will clear overnight with lows getting in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be clear and crisp. Despite sunshine, highs will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Slightly warmer temps will come Sunday and Monday with the possibility of a shower. After a warmup, the next front will return a better chance of rain to the area on Tuesday.

LSU vs. Bama: True football weather appears to be in store for the showdown in Tiger Stadium. The masses attending ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday should enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures. The afternoon high will nudge close to 70 degrees beneath sunny skies. While it may warm enough for short sleeves during tailgating, you will want a jacket heading into the game as thermometers fall into the lower 60s by the end of the game. Geaux Tigers.

The Tropics: Hurricane Oscar has gone post-tropical across the North Atlantic and poses no threat to the United States. Entering the final month of hurricane season, the remainder of the basin is quiet.

The Explanation:

A potent upper level trough is driving a matured mid-latitude storm system across the Southeastern United States. With the cold front through the Baton Rouge area, the threat of severe weather will continue into Coastal Mississippi through Thursday morning. While winds along the squall line were strong, cold air advection is modest. The air mass has cooled and temperatures will be rather steady in the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. The thermal trough is behind the front and will cause overcast skies to persist for much of the day. A spotty shower remains possible as well. Skies will begin to clear overnight as an area of surface high pressure migrates from south Texas to the Mid-Atlantic maintaining clear, cool, pleasant weather through Sunday morning. The next storm system will affect the area early next week. Forecast models are not in good agreement with how this one will unfold. The GFS brings a wave across south Texas becoming negatively tilted across east Texas Sunday night while the ECMWF brings a broad trough over the central U.S. These trends have introduced a small rain chance mention in the forecast for late Sunday. A cold front will bring increased rain chances on Tuesday. Temperatures will return to above average prior to that front.

--Dr. Josh

