Severe weather sweeps Lafourche Parish

1 hour 16 minutes 52 seconds ago May 30, 2017 May 30, 2017 Tuesday, May 30 2017 May 30, 2017 5:48 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via WWL

THIBODAUX - Storms sweeping across south Louisiana have caused street flooding and warnings of possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Tuesday in Lafourche Parish, near the coast, southwest of New Orleans.

New Orleans news outlets said there were eyewitness accounts and photos of tornadoes and waterspouts. However, there were no reports of damage.

The Daily Comet reported street flooding in Lafourche Parish and WWL-TV reported that at least one flooded home in Cut Off.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued to the east in coastal Plaquemines Parish.

