Severe weather floods three homes in Watson

LIVINGSTON – Emergency officials say no one was hurt but some homes flooded in Monday morning’s severe weather event.

The Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness tells WBRZ that there were no reported injuries and no major damage caused by the severe weather. Three homes in the Watson area took on water.

Livingston OHSEP says three houses in Watson took on water following overnight storm. — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) April 3, 2017

Livingston Parish school officials chose to close all public schools due to flooded roadways Monday morning.

“The safety of our children and employees is an immediate concern for us in conditions like this,” officials said.