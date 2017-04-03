72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Severe weather floods three homes in Watson

42 minutes 22 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 10:53 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

LIVINGSTON – Emergency officials say no one was hurt but some homes flooded in Monday morning’s severe weather event.

The Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness tells WBRZ that there were no reported injuries and no major damage caused by the severe weather. Three homes in the Watson area took on water.

Livingston Parish school officials chose to close all public schools due to flooded roadways Monday morning.

“The safety of our children and employees is an immediate concern for us in conditions like this,” officials said.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days