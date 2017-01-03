57°
Severe weather causes damage, outages across several parishes

10 hours 44 minutes 32 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 2:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Severe weather on Monday afternoon caused several power outages and damage across multiple parishes.

Entergy reported outages affecting about 3,262 in Pointe Coupee Parish and reported about 1,781 residents without power in East Feliciana. Additionally, about 613 residents were reported without power in West Feliciana Parish. Outages were reported around 1:30 p.m. 

East Baton Rouge Parish has experienced 1,524 outages and 1,721 outages in Tangipahoa Parish as of 2 p.m., according to Entergy. Click here to view the Entergy outage map and restoration times. 

In Livonia, the severe weather and wind caused the roof of one of the Livonia Police Department buildings to be blown off. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.

Trees and power lines were also seen down in the area and blocking Highway 411.

Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge near Southern University also recieved several inches of rain.

In Baton Rouge, the Department of Transportation and Development advises drivers to expect heavier than normal delays on I-10, I-110 and I-12.

Monitor the severe weather here and on Facebook and Twitter.

