Severe weather causes damage, outages across several parishes

Severe weather on Monday afternoon caused several power outages and damage across multiple parishes.

Entergy reported outages affecting about 3,262 in Pointe Coupee Parish and reported about 1,781 residents without power in East Feliciana. Additionally, about 613 residents were reported without power in West Feliciana Parish. Outages were reported around 1:30 p.m.



East Baton Rouge Parish has experienced 1,524 outages and 1,721 outages in Tangipahoa Parish as of 2 p.m., according to Entergy. Click here to view the Entergy outage map and restoration times.

In Livonia, the severe weather and wind caused the roof of one of the Livonia Police Department buildings to be blown off. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.

The roof of Livonia PD blew off. I'm told a shingle roof is still in tact. pic.twitter.com/goZyUlCHCH — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 2, 2017

Livonia PD Chief, town worker trying to nail down tarp now. pic.twitter.com/Mqbw1xzTGI — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 2, 2017

Trees and power lines were also seen down in the area and blocking Highway 411.

MASSIVE tree blocking Hwy 411 between Maringouin and Livonia. Power lines on the ground. pic.twitter.com/wBm8CukYo4 — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 2, 2017

Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge near Southern University also recieved several inches of rain.

Scenic Highway under water in Baton Rouge near Southern University. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7RP7biJBdI — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) January 2, 2017

In Baton Rouge, the Department of Transportation and Development advises drivers to expect heavier than normal delays on I-10, I-110 and I-12.

Expect heavier than normal delays I-10, I-110, and I-12 in the Baton Rouge area due to inclement weather. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 2, 2017

