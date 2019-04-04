63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Severe weather brings flooding, hail across Louisiana

2 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 9:31 AM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The National Weather Service has issued several severe storm warnings across Louisiana Thursday.

Dr. Josh says people can expect heavy rain and storms. The window for severe weather will be from late morning through late afternoon and the atmosphere will be supportive of gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado—especially north of I-10. A longer duration of rain, heavy at times, will result in 1 to 3 inches of rain across the area, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

Flooding has been reported in the Baton Rouge area.

Due to the weather, Entergy in East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting thousands of residences and businesses are without power. Demco is also reporting an increase in outages in Livingston Parish.

In Evangeline and Iberia parishes, residents saw large hail, according to KATC.

Over In Lake Charles, residents saw heavily flooded streets.

Click here for updates on the weather in our area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days