Severe weather brings flooding, hail across Louisiana

The National Weather Service has issued several severe storm warnings across Louisiana Thursday.

Dr. Josh says people can expect heavy rain and storms. The window for severe weather will be from late morning through late afternoon and the atmosphere will be supportive of gusty wind, hail and an isolated tornado—especially north of I-10. A longer duration of rain, heavy at times, will result in 1 to 3 inches of rain across the area, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

Please remember to just find an alternate route... being late is better than stalling and being without a car! https://t.co/QEKrIoWI2B — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) April 4, 2019

Flooding has been reported in the Baton Rouge area.

***SEVERE T-STORM WARNING*** for the boxed area. Head inside, this is a dangerous thunderstorm. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/OU4ZFEbBtM — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) April 4, 2019

Due to the weather, Entergy in East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting thousands of residences and businesses are without power. Demco is also reporting an increase in outages in Livingston Parish.

In Evangeline and Iberia parishes, residents saw large hail, according to KATC.

Over In Lake Charles, residents saw heavily flooded streets.

