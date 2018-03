Severe thunderstorm warning expires for East Baton Rouge; Tornado warning expires for Zachary, Baker

BATON ROUGE - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for East Baton Rouge Parish until 10:45 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Zachary, Baker and Fred La. until 10:30 a.m.

WATCH: Severe weather update with Robert Gauthreaux III.

