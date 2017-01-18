78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storms cause severe flooding in Houston

55 minutes 47 seconds ago January 18, 2017 Jan 18, 2017 Wednesday, January 18 2017 January 18, 2017 11:44 AM in News
Source: KTRK
By: Jeremy Krail
(Photo: KTRK)

HOUSTON, Tx. - Severe storms have caused dangerous amounts of flood water in the Houston area.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Harris, Fort Bend, and Wharton counties. 

High water levels have slowed traffic on I-45 and multiple roadways are impassable due to the flooding. Several parts of Houston's METRORail service has also been suspended.

According to KTRK, up to 6" of rain is expected across the Houston area.

A list of high water locations in the area can be found here.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days