Storms cause severe flooding in Houston

(Photo: KTRK)

HOUSTON, Tx. - Severe storms have caused dangerous amounts of flood water in the Houston area.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Harris, Fort Bend, and Wharton counties.

High water levels have slowed traffic on I-45 and multiple roadways are impassable due to the flooding. Several parts of Houston's METRORail service has also been suspended.

According to KTRK, up to 6" of rain is expected across the Houston area.

A list of high water locations in the area can be found here.