Severe clog at Governor's Mansion fixed

BATON ROUGE- Tucked behind the governor's mansion, sitting between two lakes, Capitol View Place may be one of the most upscale and politically connected neighborhoods in Baton Rouge but it still has drainage problems.

Malaura Blanchard has lived in the subdivision for twenty years, her house sits on the bank of the smaller lake to the east. She said beginning in October 2015, her yard began flooding every time it rained. During the August flood her house even took on some water, which ruined her central air system.

"I've spoken to just about everybody," said Blanchard Wednesday who's complained about the poor drainage for months. This week her pleas were answered when state workers conducted a "major operation" to unclog a drainage pipe.

At about three feet in diameter, the pipe drains water from the east lake to the west one and it runs right underneath the back yard of the governor's mansion. State officials said whole trees were found inside so they installed a grate to keep out debris. It's unclear if the clogged pipe contributed to the $1 million in damage at governor's mansion when parts of it flooded in August.

Blanchard said much of her frustration was figuring out who was responsible for cleaning the pipe. She contacted various state and local agencies over a several month period. State officials said they just learned of the issue in the past few weeks and took care of it.

"I never thought I'd be so happy because if it doesn't flood again during the next few rains, then I get to replace my cellar door and my A/C and heating units," she said.