Several wanted for thefts at Livingston Parish Walmart

WATSON - Authorities say multiple thieves have stolen a wide assortment of items from an area Walmart in recent weeks.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple thieves were seen stealing items from the same Walmart over the past three weeks in seemingly unrelated thefts. The sheriff's office says items stolen range from compound bows and televisions to baseball cards and batteries.

Surveillance video from the store shows a number of male suspects as they exit the store with the stolen goods. Deputies do not suspect the thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities at 225-686-2241.