Several state parks close ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy

49 minutes 29 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 2:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of State Parks has announced several closures as the state braces for Tropical Storm Cindy.

According to a statement from the office, the following parks will be closed in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy's landfall:

  • Cypremort Point State Park, Cypremort Point
  • Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville
  • Day-use at Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville
  • Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle
  • Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

The Office of State Parks is monitoring conditions and will inform on any other closures.

