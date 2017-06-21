79°
Several state parks close ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of State Parks has announced several closures as the state braces for Tropical Storm Cindy.
According to a statement from the office, the following parks will be closed in advance of Tropical Storm Cindy's landfall:
- Cypremort Point State Park, Cypremort Point
- Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville
- Day-use at Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville
- Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle
- Tickfaw State Park, Springfield
The Office of State Parks is monitoring conditions and will inform on any other closures.