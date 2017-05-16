84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several Starbucks stores close due to widespread system outage

1 hour 26 minutes 13 seconds ago May 16, 2017 May 16, 2017 Tuesday, May 16 2017 May 16, 2017 1:45 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - At least one Baton Rouge Starbucks location has been affected by a nationwide computer system outage Tuesday.

According to a report from ABC7 News, Starbucks stores around the country are experiencing a system outage. The outage has caused several stores to close, prompting frustrated customers to take to social media. 

In Baton Rouge, the Starbucks on Corporate Boulevard was reportedly closed Tuesday due to the outage. There is currently no word on any other closures in the area.

A Starbucks representative reportedly could not say the number of stores affected, but told ABC7 "it's a lot."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days