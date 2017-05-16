Several Starbucks stores close due to widespread system outage

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - At least one Baton Rouge Starbucks location has been affected by a nationwide computer system outage Tuesday.

According to a report from ABC7 News, Starbucks stores around the country are experiencing a system outage. The outage has caused several stores to close, prompting frustrated customers to take to social media.

One of several #Fresno @Starbucks locations closed bc of POS outage. Rep couldn't give me # of locations out but says, "it's a lot." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/igi9vKOzCX — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 16, 2017

@daycogs Our apologies! We are working quickly to get your Starbucks store up and running again! — Starbucks Rewards (@starbucksgold) May 16, 2017

In Baton Rouge, the Starbucks on Corporate Boulevard was reportedly closed Tuesday due to the outage. There is currently no word on any other closures in the area.

A Starbucks representative reportedly could not say the number of stores affected, but told ABC7 "it's a lot."