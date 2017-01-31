49°
Several Senate committees to advance Trump picks

28 minutes 4 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 7:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - It's a busy day for Senators on Capitol Hill today.

Several Senate panels are expected to advance President Donald Trump's picks for health secretary, attorney general, Education Department and Treasury.

All candidates have strong Republican support, though final confirmation votes by the full Senate haven't been scheduled.

Trump complained in a tweet last night that "The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct."

