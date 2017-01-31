Several Senate committees to advance Trump picks

WASHINGTON - It's a busy day for Senators on Capitol Hill today.



Several Senate panels are expected to advance President Donald Trump's picks for health secretary, attorney general, Education Department and Treasury.



All candidates have strong Republican support, though final confirmation votes by the full Senate haven't been scheduled.



Trump complained in a tweet last night that "The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct."