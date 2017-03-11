Several mumps cases reported at LSU

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Student Health Center sent out an email warning students about a circulation of the mumps Friday.

According to the email, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed several cases of the disease involved students. LSU says students with signs of the mumps should be isolated for at least five days.

According to university officials, there have been three confirmed student cases over the past two weeks. The Office of Public Health requires announcements to be made after three confirmed cases.

The mumps is a highly contagious infection that can result in several symptoms including swollen glands, fever, headaches and appetite loss.

The illness is spread by contact with infectious respiratory tract secretions and saliva. There is no specific treatment for mumps and most people make a full recovery.

