Several killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapses
MIAMI (AP) - Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university. Several people have been killed.
The newly installed bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area. The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.
The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.
