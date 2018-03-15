70°
Several killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapses

3 hours 13 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 1:44 PM March 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) -  Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university. Several people have been killed.

The newly installed bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University in the Miami area. The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

