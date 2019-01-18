61°
Several injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say that three people were taken to the hospital following a morning crash in Baton Rouge.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Highland Road at Highland Oaks Drive. Reports say several vehicles were involved. Crews had the roadway open before 10 a.m.
The cause of the crash hasn't been released.
