Several hurt in shooting at YouTube headquarters in California, suspected shooter dead

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Officials say several people were shot at the Youtube headquarters building in California Tuesday.

Employees say the building was evacuated around 3 p.m. Central time after gunshots were reported on inside the building.

Authorities believe the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They added that the shooter is female, but have released little more info.

About four victims are currently being treated at a nearby hospital. One of them is in critical condition, another suffered serious injuries.

The San Bruno police chief says the situation is still ongoing.