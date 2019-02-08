Several events to take place Saturday in BR, drivers to see influx in traffic

Photo: Red Stick Roux Rally

BATON ROUGE - From a country music concert to a race to raise awareness for cancer, downtown Baton Rouge will be full of people Saturday.

The first event taking place in the area is the 2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The race will be at A.Z. Young Park from 6:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Some CATS services will be canceled due to the race.

The Red Stick Roux Rally Gumbeaux Cook-off runs from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the downtown area. The event, hosted by K.I.D.S., will benefit a children's homeless shelter called Youth Oasis. There will be gumbo, live music, and more.

The last big event of the day will be at the Raising Cane's River Center. Country music star Luke Combs will be at the venue for part of his "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour." According to a release from the facility doors open for VIP guests at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m.

With everything happening downtown, drivers can expected to see an influx in traffic.

Parking Lots and garages within walking distance of the River Center:

River Center East and West Garages

-Located at the corner of St. Louis and Government Street

Belle of Baton Rouge Mayflower Street Parking Garage

-Located on Mayflower Street

Belle of Baton Rouge River Road Parking Garage

-Located on River Road

3rd Street Garage

-Located at the corner of 3rd Street and Convention

Lipsey Parking Lot

-Located at the corner of St. Philip and South Boulevard