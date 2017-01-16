66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several Democrats to skip inaguration

27 minutes 55 seconds ago January 16, 2017 Jan 16, 2017 Monday, January 16 2017 January 16, 2017 7:16 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Several congressional Democrats are vowing to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

The charge that Russian interference in the election delegitimizes his Trump's presidency. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia is one of those Democrats who's skipping the swearing in.

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told ABC's "This Week" that Republicans did not question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory eight years ago.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days