Several Democrats to skip inaguration

NEW YORK - Several congressional Democrats are vowing to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.



The charge that Russian interference in the election delegitimizes his Trump's presidency. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia is one of those Democrats who's skipping the swearing in.



Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told ABC's "This Week" that Republicans did not question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory eight years ago.