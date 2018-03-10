Several crews battle massive house fire in Zachary

ZACHARY - Firefighters from at least six different departments were called to the scene of a massive house fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported in the 22000 block of Reames Road around 1 p.m. According to the Central Fire Department, crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, with a strong wind spreading the fire to a nearby field.

Crews from the Chaneyville, Central, Pride, Zachary, Baker, and Brownsfield fire departments helped extinguish the fire.

A Chaneyville firefighter was checked out by EMS for fire-related issues, but no major injuries have been reported.

The house appeared to have sustained heavy damage as a result.