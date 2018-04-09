Several child products recalled, see the list here

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a release today advising consumers of child products that have been recently recalled.

According to Landry, the list of recalled products are as follows:

-Bean Bag Chair Covers by Comfort Research

-Bassinets by Multipro

-Convertible High Chairs by Skip Hop

-Fidget Spinner Keychains by Fashion Accessory Bazaar

-Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream

-Infant Rattles by VTech

-Infant Bodysuits by Alstyle

-Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles by VTech

-Children’s Rompers by Tea Collection

-Electric Wagons by Radio Flyer

-Graco Highchairs; Sold exclusively at Walmart

-Children’s Tents by Cameron Company; Sold exclusively at Home Depot

-Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine by First Aid Research

-Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders by Handi-Craft

“As Attorney General, I am dedicated to making Louisiana an even better place to live, starting with the safety of our families,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “I encourage all parents and guardians to be aware of recently recalled products to ensure the safety of our State’s youth.”