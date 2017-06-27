Several arrests made in St. Tammany following traffic stops on I-12

ST. TAMMANY – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports several arrests that stemmed from traffic stops on I-12 during the month of June.

A traffic stop on June 19 around 9 p.m. on I-12 resulted in the arrest of Kevin Dwayne Denson, a resident of San Antonio. According to the sheriff's office, Denson was stopped by deputies while driving a 1996 Buick sedan that was traveling eastbound on the interstate. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 24 one-pint bottles of prescription-type Promethazine Hydrochloride syrup and 50 pounds of marijuana.

Denson was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and improper lane use.

On June 9, a deputy stopped a Chevrolet Curze rental car after the vehicle swerved onto the shoulder of the interstate while traveling eastbound. The driver, 24-year-old Derek James of Tacoma, Washington, was booked as a fugitive after it was discovered that he was wanted out of Washington for escaping custody on a robbery charge.

Another man was arrested as a fugitive out of St. Landry Parish following a separate traffic stop on June 12 on the I-12 eastbound. A 36-year-old Lafayette man, Skippy Myers, had two active warrants through the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on original charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, driving while intoxicated and driving under suspension.

The above arrests and traffic stops were made by the Highway Enforcement Unit of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.