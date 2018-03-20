Several Angola prison employees arrested for drug smuggling, inappropriate behavior with inmates

BATON ROUGE - A number of employees at the Angola state prison have been arrested or disciplined for smuggling contraband and maintaining inappropriate relationships with inmates.

The investigation revealed four of the former employees are accused of inappropriate behavior with some of the prison's inmates.

One of the employees, 24-year-old Kentricia Ware, admitted to having sex with an offender and accepting $400 from that same inmate. She resigned and was charged with felony malfeasance.

Shaqueel Anderson, 26, was fired after surveillance cameras showed her allowing an inmate to place his nose in her chest. Anderson reportedly became confrontational and threatened officers after they questioned her about the incident. She has since been fired.

Fredricka Ross, 28, also allegedly maintained a relationship with an inmate, accepting a phone from the offender's relative and using it to keep in touch with him. According to the Department of Corrections, the inmate later became jealous and slapped her for speaking with other offenders. Ross failed to report that incident or write up the offender. She is charged with felony malfeasance and resigned during the investigation.

TiChina Williams, 22, is accused of accepting $4,000 from an inmate to smuggle drugs into the prison. Investigators also found that she and the offender had matching arm tattoos of each other's name. She is also charged with malfeasance and has resigned.

Another employee, 20-year-old Tyleyiah Wrights, was arrested after synthetic marijuana and more than $1,000 cash was found in her vehicle on the prison grounds. She too resigned and has been charged with felony introduction of contraband.

Finally, 21-year-old Kiaria Cruse is on administrative leave after she became "enraged" while investigators prepared to question her concerning the recent arrests of other employees.

The offenders involved were found to be in violation of various rules and were all placed in administrative segregation pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.