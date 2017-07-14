Seven Tigers Earn Spot on All-SEC Preseason Teams

Seven members of the LSU football team combined to earn eight spots on the 2017 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference teams, the league office announced Friday following the 2017 SEC Media Days.

Seven Tigers were voted by the media with Derrius Guice leading the way at running back and all-purpose. Guice was ranked in the top-three of vote getters in the league. Linebacker Arden Key was also named to the All-SEC first team on the defensive side.

Offensive lineman K.J. Malone, defensive lineman Christian LaCouture and defensive back Donte Jacksonwere selected as second team members. Center Will Clapp and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence rounded out the group of the Tigers on the third team.

In addition the preseason All-SEC teams, the media also predicted the order of finish for both divisions as well as the overall champion. LSU is predicted third in the SEC West with 1,262 points.

2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232)

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (201)

OL Martez Ivey, Florida (198)

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (187)

OL Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174)

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)



Second-Team

QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State (121)

RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama (151)

RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn (141)

WR Antonio Callaway, Florida (152)

WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri (91)

TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (115)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (116)

OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (108)

OL K.J. Malone, LSU (101)

OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State (101)

C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (155)



Third-Team

QB Austin Allen, Arkansas (102)

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (105)

RB Sony Michel, Georgia (30)

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (64)

WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (42)

TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida (76)

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama (96)

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss (94)

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss (87)

OL Koda Martin, Texas A&M (69)

C Will Clapp, LSU (66)



DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama (196)

DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama (180)

DL Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172)

DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159)

LB Arden Key, LSU (191)

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180)

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (157)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232)

DB Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156)

DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137)

DB Duke Dawson, Florida (137)



Second-Team

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida (151)

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn (120)

DL Christian LaCouture, LSU (107)

DL Denzil Ware, Kentucky (78)

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama (156)

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina (128)

LB Tre' Williams, Auburn (103)

DB Tray Matthews, Auburn (126)

DB Donte Jackson, LSU (123)

DB Carlton Davis, Auburn (109)

DB Dominick Sanders, Georgia (109)



Third-Team

DL Marcell Frazier, Missouri (77)

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida (76)

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn (70)

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU (54)

LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky (91)

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (82)

LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt (58)

DB Anthony Averett, Alabama (104)

DB Marcell Harris, Florida (83)

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky (71)

DB Tony Brown, Alabama (62)



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P JK Scott, Alabama (222)

PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn (218)

RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (176)

AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (161)



Second-Team

P Johnny Townsend, Florida (99)

PK Eddy Piniero, Florida (106)

RS Evan Berry, Tennssee (117)

AP Derrius Guice, LSU (133)



Third-Team

P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (58)

PK Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss (94)

RS Antonio Callaway, Florida (84)

AP Kerryon Johnson, Auburn (66)

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (138) - 1572

Florida (96) - 1526

Tennessee (3) - 998

South Carolina (5) - 897

Kentucky -869

Vanderbilt - 554

Missouri - 388

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (225) - 1683

Auburn (13) - 1329

LSU (4) - 1262

Arkansas (1) - 796

Texas A&M - 722

Mississippi State - 633

Ole Miss - 379

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama - 217

Auburn - 11

Georgia - 6

LSU - 3

Florida - 3

South Carolina - 1

Vanderbilt - 1

Arkansas - 1