Seven students taken to hospital after Livingston Parish school bus crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities say multiple children were hurt after one school bus rear-ended another in Livingston Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported just before 3 p.m. on Cherokee Avenue in Denham Springs. According to the school system the buses were transporting 105 students in total form Southside Elementary.

Seven children were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

School officials said one of the drivers' feet slipped off the brake, causing the bus to roll into the other.