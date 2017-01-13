69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Seven students suffer minor injuries in Sorrento bus crash

January 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

SORRENTO – First responders say seven students were injured, three of those taken to the hospital, after a school bus was involved in a crash in Sorrento Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened in the 8300 block of Main Street just after 6 p.m. Sources tell WBRZ’s Brett Buffington that the injuries are minor.

Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.

