Seven hurt, including children, after major crash in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are responding to reports of a major crash on LA 70 in Ascension Parish Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 70 near Highway 3120. Authorities say seven people were hurt in the crash, including children.

Three of the victims appeared to be in moderate to serious condition. The others hurt seemed to in stable condition, sources say.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles may have been involved.

The roadway is shut down at the scene of the crash.