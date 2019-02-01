Latest Weather Blog
Seven facing child porn charges after video circulated at area school
ASSUMPTION - Authorities in Assumption Parish have arrested seven people in connection to a child pornography investigation.
On January 9, the sheriff's office followed up on a complaint regarding a video showing a person engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say the video was shared by several students at a parish school.
During the course of the investigation, 17-year-old Kemondre Landry was identified as the male in the video. Authorities discovered that Landry sent the video to someone. The video was then circulated by several people.
As a result of the investigation, seven people were arrested.
Kemondre Landry
-Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile
-Video voyeurism-Pornography involving juveniles
Alexis McBride
-Pornography involving juveniles
Dasha Whatley
-Pornography involving juveniles
Daunchelle Rainey
-Pornography involving juveniles
Reginald Dorsey
-Pornography involving juveniles
-Failure to appear
Tyaria Truehill
-Pornography involving juveniles
Denisha Tilford
-Pornography involving juveniles
All individuals posted bond.