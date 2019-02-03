Seven facing child porn charges after video circulated at area school

ASSUMPTION - Authorities in Assumption Parish have arrested seven people in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On January 9, the sheriff's office followed up on a complaint regarding a video showing a person engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say the video was shared by several students at a parish school.

During the course of the investigation, 17-year-old Kemondre Landry was identified as the male in the video. Authorities discovered that Landry sent the video to someone. The video was then circulated by several people.

As a result of the investigation, seven people were arrested.

Kemondre Landry

-Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile

-Video voyeurism-Pornography involving juveniles

Alexis McBride

-Pornography involving juveniles

Dasha Whatley

-Pornography involving juveniles

Daunchelle Rainey

-Pornography involving juveniles

Reginald Dorsey

-Pornography involving juveniles

-Failure to appear

Tyaria Truehill

-Pornography involving juveniles

Denisha Tilford

-Pornography involving juveniles

All individuals posted bond.