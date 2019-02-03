53°
Seven facing child porn charges after video circulated at area school

1 day 21 hours 7 minutes ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 February 01, 2019 10:19 AM February 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION - Authorities in Assumption Parish have arrested seven people in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On January 9, the sheriff's office followed up on a complaint regarding a video showing a person engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say the video was shared by several students at a parish school.

During the course of the investigation, 17-year-old Kemondre Landry was identified as the male in the video. Authorities discovered that Landry sent the video to someone. The video was then circulated by several people.

As a result of the investigation, seven people were arrested.

Kemondre Landry
-Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile
-Video voyeurism-Pornography involving juveniles

Alexis McBride
-Pornography involving juveniles 

Dasha Whatley
-Pornography involving juveniles 

Daunchelle Rainey
-Pornography involving juveniles 

Reginald Dorsey
-Pornography involving juveniles
-Failure to appear  

Tyaria Truehill
-Pornography involving juveniles 

Denisha Tilford

-Pornography involving juveniles

All individuals posted bond.

