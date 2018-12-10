43°
Seven displaced after morning house fire on Brady Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Brady Street near North 38th Street. Fire officials say the fire started in a back bedroom of the home. Four people were home at the time of the fire and seven people have been displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire hasn't been released.
