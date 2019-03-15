Seven corrections officers resign at Angola, four arrested

ANGOLA - Following questions by the WBRZ Investigative Unit about multiple arrests at Angola, the Department of Corrections confirmed Friday seven employees resigned and four were arrested.

So far, DOC said four employees were arrested by the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office. Charges are pending against the other three.

"The allegations range from prison employees having inappropriate relationships with offenders to conspiring with prisoners and their families to smuggle contraband into the prison," the department said.

Those arrested are:

On March 11, 2019:

• 45-year-old Denise Prevot of Mansura admitted to having sex and an inappropriate relationship with an offender. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Prevot with felony malfeasance; sexual misconduct prohibited. Prevot resigned during the investigation. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since June 5, 2017.

On March 8, 2019:

• 47-year-old Deidra Whittaker of St. Francisville admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked Whittaker with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since July 2, 2018.

• 35-year-old Alexis McGraw of Clayton admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked McGraw with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 14, 2016.

• 21-year-old Myron Cage of Ferriday admitted to having conspiring with offenders and offenders' relatives to smuggle contraband into the prison. Deputies booked Cage with felony malfeasance in office. He resigned immediately. He had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 5, 2018.

• 48-year-old Toni Williams of St. Francisville admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Williams misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a nurse since July 3, 2017.

• 62-year-old Sarah Veals of Woodville, Mississippi admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Veals' misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since January 16, 2018.

• 25-year-old Precious Fitzgerald of Natchez, Mississippi admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Fitzgerald's misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since October 16, 2017.