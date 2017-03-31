Seven companies bid to grow medical marijuana for LSU

BATON ROUGE – Seven businesses have submitted offers to produce marijuana for Louisiana through LSU.

The marijuana growing operation is estimated to cost $10 million and will be paid for by the contractor.

"We're looking for somebody who will be able to provide the quality product for the patients in Louisiana who will be using the medical marijuana product," Dr. Ted Gauthier, LSU professor, told WBRZ News 2 in February.

The seven bidders announced Friday afternoon that are included are the following:

Columbia Care Louisiana LLC

CB Medical, LLC

GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC

Citiva LA, LLC

Southern Roots Therapeutics, LLC

Terah Holdings, LLC

The law calls for the marijuana to be grown indoors, the facility to be located off of LSU's campus and for students not to be involved. When officials select a contractor, the university will not release the location of the facility, however it must be located in East Baton Rouge Parish with tight security.

"There will need to be a perimeter fence, for example there will be surveillance cameras both inside and out side the facility. There will be restricted access even within the facility and restricted access even from room to room," Gauthier said.

The university expects to have a marijuana contractor hired by June and the first crop is expected to be ready by the end of the year.