Seven arrested, others wanted in connection with burglary ring in southeast Louisiana

AMITE - Deputies have arrested seven people for their involvement in numerous burglaries that crossed parish and state lines.

According to a release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglaries happened over the past two months in Wilmer, Loranger, Kentwood, Amite, St. Helena Parish, and the Amite County Mississippi area.

As deputies were investigating the burglaries, they located one of their suspects in Independence. According to a release, 18-year-old Benjamin Warren was found near a residence burning copper. As deputies approached Warren, he fled.

While looking around the copper burn pile, deputies found multiple items that were reported stolen. Later, TPSO detectives went to a residence on Neal Road in Loranger where Benjamin is known to have associates, including 28-year-old John G. Davidson, who was also suspected in the burglaries.

At the residence, detectives say they spoke with 24-year-old Tena Warren, who denied that either of the wanted suspects were inside.

As authorities continued to speak with Tena, she began to "anxiously" pace with a 2-year-old child in her arms. During this time Tena, was also seen whispering to an 8-year-old who immediately ran into a bedroom in the rear of the residence. Within moments, Davidson was seen trying to escape out the back window. He was quickly arrested.

Tena was also taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice. John Davidson was arrested on multiple active warrants. Randy Davison, who also had multiple warrants for his arrest, was found found inside and arrested as well.

Later that night, TPSO detectives traveled to a home on Cooper Road in Loranger after receiving information that Benjamin Warren was hiding out there. At the scene, Benjamin was seen standing on the front porch before fleeing at the sight of deputies. He was captured shortly afterward.

Also arrested was 36-year-old Ray James, who attempted to escape through a window at that same residence.

Inside the home, deputies found numerous pieces of drug manufacturing equipment, scales, needles, narcotics, stolen property, and a firearm.

Authorities also learned that James had access to a vehicle located on the property where multiple stolen items were recovered. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found a generator and an AC unit which were reported stolen just days earlier.

Detectives with Amite County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi contacted the TPSO saying that James was a suspect in multiple burglaries in their area as well, including the theft of a $20,000 barbecue trailer.

Sarah Warren, 27, was the last suspect arrested; she was charged with theft by fraud. Authorities are still searching for three more suspects identified as 33-year-old Romer Schmidt, 17-year-old Jordan Hullet and 28-year-old Daniel Holiday.