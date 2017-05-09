Seven arrested for drug distribution in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of seven people on drug distribution charges.

Sheriff Leland Falcon says deputies began executing several warrants on Friday as a part of "Operation Fresh Start". The sheriff says the operation targeted mid-level dealers distributing a variety of illegal drugs.

The following individuals are now facing drug distribution charges:

Bradley Worley, 26, of Labadieville was arrested for distribution of heroin.

Jason Boudreaux, 38, of Bayou L'Ourse was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine.

Todd Bennett Franklin, 36, of Klotzville was arrested for distribution of crack cocaine.

Jennifer Beecher, 32, of Amelia was arrested distribution of methamphetamine.

Cody Delatte, 22, of Bayou L'Ourse was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine.

Charles Richards, Jr., 25, of Belle Rose is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail and faces charges in Assumption Parish for distribution of heroin, distribution of marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine.

Cathy Phillips of Belle Rose is also in the Ascension Parish Jail and faces charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

All of the above suspects remain in custody. Agents are seeking to arrest another suspect identified as Terrence McBride of Belle Rose for distribution of marijuana and heroin.