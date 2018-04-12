77°
Settlements resolve claims hundreds were illegally arrested

Thursday, April 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A pair of settlement agreements has resolved class-action claims that law enforcement officers in a rural Louisiana community used illegal "investigative holds" to arrest and jail hundreds of people for questioning.
  
A court filing on Wednesday says all of the federal lawsuit's claims against Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau and his office have been settled. A separate agreement last week resolved all claims against the city of Ville Platte and its police chief. Terms weren't disclosed.
  
A 2016 report by the U.S. Justice Department said unconstitutional arrests were a routine part of criminal investigations in Evangeline Parish for more than two decades.
  
The lawsuit hit a snag last year when a judge dismissed three plaintiffs' claims because they were freed from jail more than a year before their lawyers sued.
