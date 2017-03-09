Latest Weather Blog
Settlement resolves race bias claims over salon inspections
BATON ROUGE - A settlement agreement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that accuses Louisiana state regulators of racially discriminating against a group of Vietnamese-American nail salon owners.
Court filings on Wednesday don't disclose any terms of the deal. Attorneys for the state and for four Vietnamese-American salon owners didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday.
The plaintiffs said the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology disproportionately targeted Asian-American salon owners for frequent inspections, fines and disciplinary hearings because of their race.
Lawyers for the board and two agency inspectors denied there was any evidence of racial bias in their regulatory activities.
A trial for the case was scheduled to start March 13.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parish boss suspended for using "n word"
-
One killed, second injured in shooting on Lorraine Street
-
2-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool
-
Homeowners out thousands, sued by contractor that did little work
-
Law enforcement say homeowner justified in killing intruder