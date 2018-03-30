68°
Settlement reached in lawsuit of boy killed by Louisiana officers

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old autistic boy during a traffic stop by law enforcement in Louisiana.

A federal judge dismissed the suit late Thursday as the parties worked toward a final agreement, but can reopen the case if the settlement isn't "consummated" within 90 days. Jeremy Mardis was killed while riding in his father's car, when two deputy city marshals in Marksville fired at the vehicle after a 2015 chase.

One deputy was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison; the other pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison. The child's father and other relatives sued the town and its court, its marshal, the parish, and the officers involved.

