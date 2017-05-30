74°
Settlement over protesters' arrests get initial approval

May 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has preliminarily approved a proposed settlement resolving a class action that accusses law enforcement agencies in Louisiana's capital of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after a deadly police shooting. 

U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wilder-Doomes ruled Tuesday that the settlement agreement "appears fair in all respects." 

The deal calls for awarding cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 to nearly 80 protesters who were arrested only on charges of obstructing a highway.

Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and other arrested protesters. 

