Settlement ends limit on interviews of Louisiana prisoners
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana prison officials have agreed to abolish a regulation that limited interviews of inmates at a maximum-security prison.
The agreement is part of a settlement that resolved a federal lawsuit filed by an inmate, Darold Hines, and a graduate student who wanted to interview him at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
The lawsuit said a spokesman for the state corrections department denied the student's interview request, citing a policy against granting interviews focusing on the details of an inmate's crime.
A court filing Wednesday by attorneys for the inmate, student and prison officials asks the court to dismiss the suit.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana represented Hines.
The settlement calls for plaintiffs' attorneys to receive $6,500 in fees and costs.
