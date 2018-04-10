73°
Seth Meyers' wife gives birth in lobby of their building

2 hours 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 12:09 PM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) - Seth Myers says his new son was born in the lobby of their apartment building.

The "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host told his audience Monday about the birth of his second child. Myers said he figured he had plenty of time when his wife, Alexi Ashe, went into labor Sunday.

But she told him she wasn't able to reach the car, and the baby arrived in the lobby. The 44-year-old said he called 911 and over the course of a minute said, "We're about to have a baby. We're having a baby. We had a baby."

Emergency responders took his wife and their son, Axel, to a hospital. The couple have a 2-year-old son.

